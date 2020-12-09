Cherry Glazerr – “Rabbit Hole”

Cherry Glazerr are back with a new single called “Rabbit Hole,” the LA garage-pop band’s first new music since last year’s Portugal. The Man-featuring “Call Me” and the first hint of a forthcoming album to be recorded in the near future. It was inspired in part by electronic artists like DJ Koze, Caribou, Yaeji, and Kaytranada, whom frontwoman Clementine Creevey was listening to while writing the song.

“’Rabbit Hole’ is about clawing back my identity,” Creevey explains. “I often find myself acting a certain way to get someone else’s approval. Then it’s hard for me to find myself again. I have to climb my way out of that conformity and embrace myself, even if that means not everyone is going to like me. Easier said than done! But it’s what I was meditating on with this song. ‘Tried too hard not to be distasteful but it led me down a rabbit hole’ That line sums it up.”

The synth-heavy track opens with a sample of the Moderations’ soul song “All Because Of You.” It was recorded with Jenn Decliveo (Hinds, Beth Ditto, Porridge Radio) who “brought a cool, epic grittiness to the song with her layered percussion, background guitar and melodic ideas,” according to Creevey. Listen to “Rabbit Hole” below.

“Rabbit Hole” is out now via Secretly Canadian.