Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou – “Hollywood” (The Cranberries Cover)

One of the year’s more unexpected highlights came together when two rather different artists joined forces for a collaborative album. Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou’s May Our Chambers Be Full was a dark yet oddly beautiful work, heavy and haunting and just as often hypnotic. Something about the interaction of Rundle and Thou’s own viewpoints collided to create something special; the album ranked amongst our favorites of the year. So here’s some good news: The partnership of Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou is not quite over yet.

Just about a month and a half on from May Our Chambers Be Full‘s release, Rundle and Thou have announced a new project. It’s an EP called The Helm Of Sorrow, and it collects four songs left over from the sessions for the album. May Our Chambers Be Full is the exact kind of probable one-off that was so good it left you hoping these musicians would work together again. It’s a great surprise that there’s more music they’ve yet to unveil. The EP will arrive in January.