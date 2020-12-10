Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou – “Hollywood” (The Cranberries Cover)

New Music December 10, 2020 10:02 AM By Ryan Leas

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou – “Hollywood” (The Cranberries Cover)

New Music December 10, 2020 10:02 AM By Ryan Leas

One of the year’s more unexpected highlights came together when two rather different artists joined forces for a collaborative album. Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou’s May Our Chambers Be Full was a dark yet oddly beautiful work, heavy and haunting and just as often hypnotic. Something about the interaction of Rundle and Thou’s own viewpoints collided to create something special; the album ranked amongst our favorites of the year. So here’s some good news: The partnership of Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou is not quite over yet.

Just about a month and a half on from May Our Chambers Be Full‘s release, Rundle and Thou have announced a new project. It’s an EP called The Helm Of Sorrow, and it collects four songs left over from the sessions for the album. May Our Chambers Be Full is the exact kind of probable one-off that was so good it left you hoping these musicians would work together again. It’s a great surprise that there’s more music they’ve yet to unveil. The EP will arrive in January.

Related

The Troubled Afterlife Of The Cranberries’ “Zombie”

Along with the announcement, Rundle and Thou have shared a cover of the Cranberries’ “Hollywood.” At first, it leans more into Rundle’s aesthetic, a moody but dreamy passage that eventually ruptures as Thou ratchet up the intensity around her. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Orphan Limbs”
02 “Crone Dance”
03 “Recurrence”
04 “Hollywood”

The Helm Of Sorrow is out 1/15 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    1 day ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media