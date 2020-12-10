A couple months ago, Channel Tres shared a new song, “Skate Depot,” and made promises of a quarantine-inspired mixtape called I Can’t Go Outside that would be out soon. Well, with no warning, I Can’t Go Outside is now here and it boasts guest spots from Tyler, The Creator and Tinashe.

It’s an insular and mucky tape that came out of Channel Tres trying to work on music every day despite the vast nothingness that a Los Angeles lockdown could engender. “Fuego,” his collab with Tyler, is wordy and groovy and feverish. As Channel Tres tells Apple Music:

“fuego” was the first song I wrote when I started the project. It was just really about me questioning my art, like yo, it ain’t that bad. Why are you scared of this sh-t You ain’t that ray, you just a beat they going to flip my feet off your knees, so that’s just me questioning myself as an artist and why am I doing it? And stuff like that. And then, Tyler comes in and just kind of shuts up all my doubt and just ah. He definitely blessed me with that verse for sure.

Meanwhile, Tinashe provides the syrupy hook on the pulsing “Take Your Time.” Check out the whole thing below.

I Can’t Go Outside is out now via Art For Their Good.