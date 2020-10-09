Channel Tres – “Skate Depot”

Since dropping “Weedman” back in March, the deeply chill Compton producer and entertainer extraordinaire Channel Tres has been quiet on the solo front, but he recently got two big spotlight moments via an appearance on Disclosure’s new album and a collaboration with Robyn and SG Lewis. Now he’s back to releasing his own stuff; a quarantine-made mixtape called I Can’t Go Outside is on the way, billed as his most personal material to date.

The lead single from this project, “Skate Depot,” is an ode to the skating rink in Cerritos, CA where Channel had his first job but was fired two weeks later due to his poor skating skills. It’s a low-key hip-hop-inflected house track the likes of which this guy has become known for, one that could almost pass for a Kaytranada remix of “Shaft” with Kendrick Lamar lurking in the background. (Kendrick Lamar is not actually lurking in the background as far as I know.)

Listen to the track below. A music video directed by Mancy Gant arrives at noon EST.

I Can’t Go Outside is coming soon via Channel’s own Art For Their Good label.