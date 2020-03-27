Channel Tres – “Weedman”

Last year, Channel Tres released his second EP, the excellent Black Moses, which made our list of the best EPs from 2019. He also made our list of the Best New Artists. Since then, he’s linked up with Baauer for a track with Danny Brown and hung out with both James Blake and Clairo and remixed Tyler, The Creator.

Today, he’s releasing a fresh single via his own newly established label Art For Their Own Good. “Weedman” is funky and buggy and chill as hell, as you might imagine for a song that’s about hitting up your weedman. There’s a part where Channel Tres sings in a grizzled tone from the perspective of his dealer; there are little offsides and echoing laughs that all add variety to the song’s central thump.

Listen to it below. A music video for the track is coming out at noon EDT.

“Weedman” is out now via Art For Their Own Good.