SG Lewis – “Impact” (Feat. Robyn & Channel Tres)

The London producer Sam Lewis, better known as SG Lewis, has made a little bit of a name for himself over the last few years for his collaborations with other artists, ranging from Clairo to Victoria Monét and Khalid. Today, he’s releasing a blockbuster team-up between Robyn and Channel Tres called “Impact.” Following “Chemicals” from a couple months ago, it’s the second single from SG Lewis’ forthcoming debut full-length.

“Sam made this instant thing, it´s a special skill to make a song that hits you right away the way Impact does,” Robyn said in a statement accompanying the song. “The track just gave me the feels and it wasn´t hard to write a chorus to it, especially with Channel’s vocals on there already. Channel Tres came on tour with us last year so I know how strong he is on stage and hopefully some time in the future we will get to be on stage together, with Sam, performing this song.”

Robyn’s most recent album was 2018’s magnificent Honey. Channel Tres put out a new track, “Weedman,” at the end of March.

Listen to “Impact” below.

