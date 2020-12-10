Sun June – “Bad Girl”

The promising Austin band Sun June are releasing their sophomore album Somewhere, which they describe it as their “prom” record, in a couple of months. “The prom idea started as a mood for us to arrange and shape the music to, which we hadn’t done before,” they say. “Prom isn’t all rosy and perfect. The songs show you the crying in the bathroom, the fear of dancing, the joy of a kiss — all the highs and all the lows.”

We’ve already heard a couple of tracks from the album, “Singing” and “Karen O,” the latter of which landed 5 Best Songs Of The Week list when it came out. And now they’re sharing another, “Bad Girl,” which comes with a video directed by the band’s Laura Colwell. As she explains:

“Bad Girl” is about a deep manic drive to regress into the person I used to be — back when being bad was cool and being cool was everything. I was given a lot of freedom as a teenager and always took advantage of it. After I lost a good friend in high school, my fear of death was overwhelming. The song reflects on how that fear combined with my own thrill-seeking affected my decisions since. It cycles through self-destructive choices I’ve made in relationships to avoid responsibility, and how my fear of loss has lead me down some dumb paths. The tone is sad and resigned, but also self-righteous somehow. There’s something pushing and pulling between the lyrics and the beat, so we thought a dance video might draw out some internal tension. We filmed around Lockhart, TX, where we recorded the album, because there are so many farms and fields out there that are unchanged despite the area’s growth. We took some inspiration from films like “Blood Simple” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” which were also shot in rural towns just outside of Austin. Basically, we tried to channel Frances McDormand, Willie Nelson, and Haim (if Haim were an only child).

Watch and listen below.

Somewhere is out 2/5 via Run For Cover/Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.