Neil Young’s Archives Volume II: 1972–1976 Is Now Streaming For Free
Neil Young released Neil Archives Volume II: 1972–1976, the 10-disc follow-up to 2009’s Archives box set covering his career from 1963-1972, last month. Although it’s not on streaming services, Young put the collection up on his members-only Neil Young Archives site a couple of weeks ago. And now, as a special holiday gift for everyone, Young has made the entire site free and available to all for the rest of the year. Which means you can now stream all 10 discs:
Everybody’s Alone (1972–1973)
Tuscaloosa (1973)
Tonight’s The Night (1973)
Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live (1973)
Walk On (1973–1974)
The Old Homestead (1974)
Homegrown (1974-1975)
Dume (1975)
Look Out For My Love (1975-1976)
Odeon Budokan (1976)
The Timeless Orpheum, a concert film shot at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis last year, will also be screening on the Neil Young Archives site soon. Per Young’s latest blog post:
We are doing well here and feeling good. We hope you are well too. Our hearts go out to all those families touched. If you are locked down, we are here for you with hours of listening and cruising around through the years in movies. We want you to enjoy what we have to share at NYA.
As a special gift for you — we will be showing TIMELESS ORPHEUM, a film made for NYA, coming very soon to The Hearse Theater.
It’s my music and our lives. Peace.
Through the holidays NYA and TIMELESS ORPHEUM will be available for everyone. Lots of Love, be well!
Neil and NYA