Neil Young Announces Three Archival Releases

Since launching his Neil Young Archives website, Neil Young has been regularly putting out shelved projects and archival releases. Most notably, we just finally heard the legendary shelved 1975 album Homegrown, and we’re getting Road Of Plenty, a collection of recordings from the ’80s, next year. Today, Young has announced three more archival releases.
The first, Way Down In The Rust Bucket, documents a show that Neil Young and Crazy Horse played on November 13th, 1990 at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California. It’s being released as an album and a film on 12/6. Return To Greendale, another show with Crazy Horse from the Greendale tour in 2003, will be out 11/6. And that same day, Young is releasing the second volume of his Neil Young Archives box set.
Young also says he’s currently working on a new project, The Timeless Orpheum, which he describes as “a concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours, our history together.” It was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis last year, and it’ll premiere at the Hearse Theater on the Neil Young Archives website. Read Young’s full blog post detailing these projects and more below.
Hi everyone. I just want you to know that I am aware the paper seems to have a lot of bad news and less music news than I would like. This is just what is happening in America and we can’t just close our eyes and ears. It’s a real issue. America is in serious trouble. Democracy is threatened. Today is no time to give up. It’s time to double down for justice and democracy.
But we have a lot of things being made ready for release here for you right now. Two Crazy Horse classics — Way Down In The Rust Bucket on Dec 6, Return To Greendale on November 6, and NYA Volume 2 on that same day — Nov 6 as well.
NYA will be the place to get Volume 2. Pre-orders will be announced soon. All the NYA Volume 2 info will be coming right here very soon.
In these days, like you, I have been staying home as much as I can, and that’s a lot. I have been working, staying busy, with projects that have actually come into being because of the crisis we are sharing. For me, a project called The Timeless Orpheum has been taking my time. It is a concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours, our history together. It will premiere right here in the Hearse Theater — for subscribers only, before it is offered elsewhere. We have had a wonderful time making this movie and it will be exciting for us to see how you like it. After it is introduced here at NYA for a few weeks, it will be offered in general release. Maybe in blu ray, which is the highest quality product for movies, much better than streaming because the sound and picture are much more clear. We live in the streaming world now and quality is for the few who seek it. We will always have it for you here at NYA.
Big news will be coming regarding how we sell to the general public. We know NYA is just a niche and the complete audience is not even aware of us as of yet. The public will have an easy way to get the quality we offer. That announcement will be coming very soon.
All the best, stay safe. Register and vote.
We need change in the USA!
be well,
love
Neil