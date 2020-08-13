Neil Young Announces Three Archival Releases

Since launching his Neil Young Archives website, Neil Young has been regularly putting out shelved projects and archival releases. Most notably, we just finally heard the legendary shelved 1975 album Homegrown, and we’re getting Road Of Plenty, a collection of recordings from the ’80s, next year. Today, Young has announced three more archival releases.

The first, Way Down In The Rust Bucket, documents a show that Neil Young and Crazy Horse played on November 13th, 1990 at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California. It’s being released as an album and a film on 12/6. Return To Greendale, another show with Crazy Horse from the Greendale tour in 2003, will be out 11/6. And that same day, Young is releasing the second volume of his Neil Young Archives box set.

Young also says he’s currently working on a new project, The Timeless Orpheum, which he describes as “a concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours, our history together.” It was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis last year, and it’ll premiere at the Hearse Theater on the Neil Young Archives website. Read Young’s full blog post detailing these projects and more below.