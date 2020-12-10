JPEGMAFIA – “SUPER TUESDAY!”

All year long, JPEGMAFIA has been sporadically dropping tracks with exclamatory titles like “LAST DANCE!” and “THE BENDS!,” just to name a couple, and today the rapper has put all of those loosies into a similarly emphatic new collection called EP!

The 9-track release includes one new song, “SUPER TUESDAY!,” which closes the EP on a swirling reflective note: “More money, less fame, push my tracks deep/ These n*****s ain’t reviewin’ your music, they reviewin’ you/ Keep it to yourself, get your money, baby, keep doin’ you.” Check out “SUPER TUESDAY!” and the whole EP below.