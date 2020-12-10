JPEGMAFIA – “SUPER TUESDAY!”

News December 10, 2020 8:03 PM By James Rettig

JPEGMAFIA – “SUPER TUESDAY!”

News December 10, 2020 8:03 PM By James Rettig

All year long, JPEGMAFIA has been sporadically dropping tracks with exclamatory titles like “LAST DANCE!” and “THE BENDS!,” just to name a couple, and today the rapper has put all of those loosies into a similarly emphatic new collection called EP!

The 9-track release includes one new song, “SUPER TUESDAY!,” which closes the EP on a swirling reflective note: “More money, less fame, push my tracks deep/ These n*****s ain’t reviewin’ your music, they reviewin’ you/ Keep it to yourself, get your money, baby, keep doin’ you.” Check out “SUPER TUESDAY!” and the whole EP below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    1 day ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media