Gang Starr – “Glowing Mic”

Gang Starr, the duo of Guru and DJ Premier, were one of the most iconic New York rap groups of the ’90s. Guru died in 2010, but last year, Premier assembled a bunch of unreleased material into a new album called One Of The Best Yet. Today, an instrumental version of the LP is coming out, and it includes the new bonus track “Glowing Mic.” As Preem tells Rolling Stone:

There are two versions of a song called “Mr. Gang Starr,” one version was released right after Guru passed away. The version I had stored away has totally different and unreleased lyrics. As I was constructing the track, I found a scratch from Torae “I Destroy The Mic For My Glow” and it was an instant decision on what to name the track (“Glowing Mic”).

Listen below.