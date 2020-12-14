Pauline Anna Strom Dead At 74

Pauline Anna Strom has died at the age of 74, as her label RVNG Intl confirms in an Instagram post. The electronic composer’s first new album in 30 years was announced last month.

Strom was born blind and grew up in the South; when she moved to the Bay Area in the early 1970s, she taught herself to compose with synthesizers and started creating time- and mind-bending new age and ambient music. She released her first album under the name Trans-Millenia Consort in 1982 and continued putting out records throughout the ’80s.

She left the music industry for a couple decades due to financial difficulties, but after RVNG Intl reissued an anthology of her work in 2017 called Trans-Millennia Music, Strom started to create what would become a new album, Angel Tears In Sunlight, which is scheduled to be released in February.