Robin Pecknold Reviews 2020

In such a strange year, obviously we all had a lot of our bandwidth and attention taken up by the pandemic, the politicalized atmosphere surrounding it, and the election. At the same time, there were still media events and quirkier goings-on we could all bond over, maybe stuff that could give us all a bit of respite from the confusion and darkness of 2020 otherwise. And on the other hand of that, a giant universal experience fragmented what could’ve been major cultural moments — like, for example, a would-be blockbuster like Tenet arriving into mostly empty theaters and then sort of disappearing back into the ether, or all the other blockbusters stuck in limbo until 2021. Our consumption became more atomized than ever, with everyone latching on to whatever it was that could get them through the long, time-melting stretch of coronavirus.

Every December we talk to musicians who made some of our favorite music from the past 12 months, and ask them about a bunch of goofy detritus by way of “reviewing” the year at hand. It’s a funny prospect in 2020 — it goes without saying this year would rank pretty low within such an endeavor. But it’s also funny because at the same time we have theoretically had a rare, overarching unifying experience, we are also more fully siloed. On a December afternoon, Pecknold and I caught up over the phone: Here’s what his 2020 looked and sounded like. It has some overlaps with mine, and maybe it will with yours, too.

<a href="https://fleetfoxes.bandcamp.com/album/shore">Shore by Fleet Foxes</a>

Were there any 2020 albums you really got into?

ROBIN PECKNOLD: I loved the Fiona Apple album. I listened to that a ton when it first came out. That was a crazy 2020 imprint, for sure. Any time I listen to it now I’m taken back to that insane lockdown phase. I listened to Kevin Morby’s album a lot. I listened to the Phoebe Bridgers record, Waxahatchee, the Dylan record. All the stuff that’s getting mentioned left and right. I listened to Chris Bear’s album a lot that he put out under the name Fools. It’s very peaceful and calming music, and it’s instrumental. That was a huge comfort for a while. From January to March I was just working in the studio, and then from March to May I wasn’t working at all, and the only record that poked through then was the Fiona Apple one. And then from June to October I was just back working every day, or talking about the record, putting all that stuff together.

You were upstate with Aaron Dessner last year when you were starting Shore. Did you ever wind up talking to him about this unexpected Taylor Swift collaboration?

PECKNOLD: A little bit. When I was heading back up there in June to just drive around and get some space from the city, I ended up taking a pair of speakers to [engineer/frequent Dessner collaborator] Jon Low’s house. I had a pair of monitors he wanted to borrow, and he was like “Oh, yeah we’re working on this big pop album but I can’t tell you what it is.” And I was like, “Is it Taylor Swift?” [Laughs] And he had this perfect poker face and said, “I can’t tell you.” I kinda knew that it was going on, and I was really excited to hear it and excited for it to come out. It’s so cool that those guys got so involved in that. I was so happy when it got announced I could text Jon, “I knew it!”

One of the other music stories, though it seems like ancient history now since it happened before the pandemic: Billie Eilish was the second person ever to sweep the main Grammys categories. I don’t know how much you pay attention to that part of pop music, but I was curious whether you were following that at all.

PECKNOLD: I think Billie Eilish and Rosalía and that spacious kind of production where there’s this really heavy bass and not a lot in the mid-range and then a ton of room for this beautifully sung quiet vocal — that kind of production and songwriting approach is really cool. It’s amazing that it’s as popular — being 34, I feel like I have some outmoded ideas of what’s “mainstream.” I still have some residual “It’s gotta be kind of like U2” or something. Just from being a teenager. When I really listen to what’s going on, it’s way different than what I think is mainstream, and way cooler than what I think is mainstream. That’s really inspiring to me.

So after you got bored of baking in quarantine, you delved into video games. Everyone I knew who could get a Switch was deep into Animal Crossing, like this facsimile of real mundane life when you couldn’t leave your apartment.

PECKNOLD: I wanted to get a Nintendo Switch to play Animal Crossing, but I couldn’t find one anywhere. I didn’t want to overpay on eBay. I bought a PS4 the day before lockdown started. That was the last thing I did, I went to Gamestop and bought a PS4, like, “This might come in handy.” [Laughs] Then I downloaded Red Dead Redemption 2, which was cool because we were working in the studio where they made all the music for that. So we’d been using all these instruments that Woody [Jackson] at Vox had bought to use for that score. It was cool to play the game and hear Woody’s music and be connected back to that experience when I had been recording at Vox for six months or whatever it was. And then just to ride around a horse and go hunting [in the game], that took up a large chunk of my time in April. I tried again, I guess a month ago, to play a video game. It didn’t connect. I guess at this age it required a global lockdown for it to be a thing for me.

So you’re not fully back onboard with gaming and getting into Cyberpunk 2077 or whatever.

PECKNOLD: No, I’m not, but I did have this one weird — you know how in those games you could be in first-person mode or third-person mode? One thing I’ve been thinking recently, like if I’m on my phone, or throughout the day I’ll check in [with myself], like if I switch the camera of my life to third person mode, would I like what I’m seeing. Like, this guy just sitting there scrolling on his phone. There’s something of this third-person camera thought that came into my head as a litmus test or a gut-check. “If I’m in third-person mode, would I still be doing this?”

Here’s where things get a bit more random: They killed Mr. Peanut this year. I had actually not seen this commercial until recently, and it’s a pretty bizarre bit of branding.

PECKNOLD: [Laughs] Why did they kill him?

Um… I think this was some genius marketing firm looking at how the internet reacted to the death of Iron Man in Avengers last year and thinking, “Let’s get some of that.” I guess? Then he was reborn as a baby nut, though. It didn’t last that long.

PECKNOLD: Was that James Murphy’s idea?

Killing Mr. Peanut?

PECKNOLD: Yeah, so it’s kinda like a band breaking up and getting back together.

Oh. [Laughs] I didn’t follow you at first.

PECKNOLD: You get to a certain point and the only thing left to do is blow something up.

The ubiquitous Fleetwood Mac video got a little overdone when everyone else started doing it, but at first I was kind of like: This is the purest little bit of joy we all needed in a year where nobody had that.

PECKNOLD: That was amazing. And then Kyle McLachlan’s one where he’s Dale Cooper doing it, that one was great. We all want to feel that freed.

As the man with a skateboard and a jug of Ocean Spray.

PECKNOLD: Absolutely. That’s the image of the year, for sure.

I know you spend a decent amount of time online engaging with fans, but do you find yourself spending a lot of time going down wormholes on Instagram or TikTok or whatever?

PECKNOLD: Yeah, I don’t have TikTok. I should probably download that, but it seems very chaotic and stressful. Instagram… I spend too much time on there. Sometimes it’s the only means of connection, especially this year, so I think that’s why I’ve been overusing it. But there’s so many downsides. You’re left with so much residual mental noise. I’m cooling off on it now for the rest of the year.

It’s a weird year for movies, since we can’t actually go to the movies. And then there were these would-be big events like Tenet that were sort of just like, lost or debated only online or whatever. Was there anything in particular you got into this year?

PECKNOLD: There was a movie called The Souvenir that I think came out last year, and then there was a movie like that that starred Jude Law. The Nest. That had a similar vibe to The Souvenir. Kind of ’80s period piece, slight arthouse vibe. I’m trying to think what else from this year I watched. It’s been weird not being able to go see something. I started watching Mank but it didn’t quite connect. It’s been a weird year for watching things. I was watching like, the first season of Sesame Street, which was on HBO Max, and then like old Disney nature documentaries from the ’50s, which were on Disney+. And then that How To With John Wilson show was amazing.

Oh, yeah, I’ve heard — people keep recommending it to me. I don’t know what it is, when I can’t go to a movie theater I think I kinda back off of movies. Then with TV, I found myself just watching — like all the sudden I’m obsessed with Survivor. The thing you’re saying about the Disney stuff, I can relate to that. It’s like we all found these weird pockets of what calms our minds.

PECKNOLD: Speaking of that, there was a series I was just watching out of morbid curiosity that was produced by the app Calm. It was 20 minute episodes about like, noodles. Just calming things. This beautiful shot of someone in a sunlit room making noodles and this romantic music and this guy just like, “Noodles.” His voice was as if he was a meditation app trying to put you to sleep but he’s just talking about noodles. I watched that a few times just thinking, this is the most ridiculous 2020 thing.