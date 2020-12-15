The Voidz – “Alien Crime Lord”

Every now and then Grand Theft Auto will be trending online and, for a moment, you might trick yourself into thinking it’s because there’s some morsel of long-awaited news on the wildly popular franchise’s sixth installment. This is never the case. Grand Theft Auto is always trending because Rockstar is still adding new stuff to the online multiplayer side of Grand Theft Auto V, the massively successful 2013 installment in the series. One of those is right around the corner: A new heist launches today, and with it comes some new music.

Last week, we got news that GTA‘s latest update would include three new radio stations. One of those, Kult FM, is hosted by Julian Casablancas. It features appearances from Mac DeMarco and David Cross, as well as music by the likes of New Order, A Certain Ratio, Iggy Pop, and Danzig, among others. And alongside all of that, there is also a new Voidz song in the mix.

The Voidz have contributed a new track called “Alien Crime Lord,” which is a title that pretty much describes what you get when you combine the Voidz and Grand Theft Auto. Fitting! Check it out below.