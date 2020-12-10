Rockstar Games periodically adds new missions and content to Grand Theft Auto Online, the still-thriving multiplayer component of their blockbuster 2013 video game GTA V. Next week, on 12/15, they’re launching the Cayo Perico Heist, and in addition to the heist itself and a new island setting (complete with nightclub), the update comes with a whole bunch of new in-game music.

First off, the game is getting three new radio stations — including Kult FM, hosted by the Strokes/Voidz frontman Julian Casablancas, which will feature the exclusive premiere of a new Voidz track called “Alien Crime Lord,” appearances from Mac DeMarco, David Cross, and Tony Mac, and a playlist containing Joy Division, New Order, A Certain Ratio, Danzig, the Velvet Underground, and Iggy Pop.

The other new radio stations are Still Slipping Los Santos, a dance music station with house, techno, drill and drum-and-bass hosted by UK DJ Joy Orbison, and The Music Locker, a new station dedicated to the game’s hot new club of the same name. The club will feature sets by real-life artists like Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax, and the station will feature their mixes.

Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM and Flying Lotus’ FlyLo FM stations are also getting getting new mixes. The former will feature tracks by Kamasi Washington, Khruangbin, and BADBADNOTGOOD, while the latter will boast a guest appearance from Tierra Whack and new material from FlyLo himself alongside tracks from Madlib, MF DOOM, and more. Watch a trailer for the update below.