St. Vincent Talks New Album, Inspired By Stevie Wonder & Sly And The Family Stone

The last St. Vincent album was 2017’s MASSEDUCTION and Annie Clark has kept the flame of that album alive through a full-length reworking and a string of remixes and music videos that lasted until this year. But Clark is ready for a new era. In a fresh interview with MOJO (which was shared on Reddit), she talks about her next album, which she says is slated for a late spring/summer release in 2021.

“[It’s] a tectonic shift,” she said. “I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity. I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other — Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”

She continued to describe the new album as “the color palette of the world of Taxi Driver” and “Gena Rowlands in a Cassavetes film,” adding: “I just wanted to capture the colors, the film stock, and tell these stories of being down and out, down on your luck.”

She also says that her live shows will undergo a change, as well. “My last tour was a whole bunch of production and high-concept video and razzle-dazzle and I can’t go any further with that,” Clark said. “I’m going to come down and just play. I don’t think high-gloss sheen is going to be that resonant with people because it will feel very much ‘let them eat cake.'”