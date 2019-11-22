St. Vincent – “Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)”

St. Vincent released her album MASSEDUCTION two years ago, and she followed it up last year with MassEducation, a stripped-down reimagining of the same LP. Next month, we’ll get another version of MASSEDUCTION with the release of Nina Kraviz Presents MASSEDUCTION Rewired.

Nina Kravitz, the adventurous Russian dance producer, curated the remixes for the new collection, and she did some herself, too; we’ve already posted her reworking of “New York.” There are some other fascinating contributors, too, like Laurel Halo and Pearson Sound. And today, we get to hear what happens when Jlin gets her hands on a St. Vincent song.

Jlin, the avant-garde footwork traveller, has remixed St. Vincent’s “Smoking Section” and turned it into something unrecognizable, cutting it up into shards and then scattering those shards everywhere. In Jlin’s hands, Annie Clark’s voice becomes a sort of hiccuping ghost, fighting for space with off-kilter drums and blooms of bass. The song’s piano comes through relatively unexploded, though. Listen to the Jlin remix below.

Nina Kraviz Presents MASSEDUCTION Rewired is out 12/13 on Loma Vista.