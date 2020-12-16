Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican trap star, is making his acting debut in American Sole, the upcoming film starring Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. as entrepreneurs who create a sneaker app. (Offset also has a role in that one.) And now, Deadline reports, Bad Bunny has joined the cast of another movie: the upcoming action thriller flick Bullet Train.

Directed by David Leitch, the former stuntman who co-directed the first John Wick before going on to helm Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbes & Shaw, the film will also star Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Atlanta stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Andrew Koji. The script, written by Zak Olkewicz, is based on Japenese writer Kotaro Isaka novel Maria Beetle.