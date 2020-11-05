Offset Cast As Computer Engineer In Pete Davidson Movie About Sneaker App

Offset made his acting debut in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles that aired earlier this year. Now he’s been cast in a movie called American Sole, as Deadline reports. He will play a computer engineer who “becomes critical to the storyline.” The movie stars Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. as entrepreneurs who make money by creating a sneaker reselling app.

In addition to having a role in the movie, Offset will executive produce the film’s soundtrack, which will include at least one original song.

“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope,” Offset said in a statement provided to Deadline. “Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”

In addition to NCIS, Offset popped up alongside the rest of the Migos in a 2016 episode of Atlanta, but he didn’t have a speaking role.