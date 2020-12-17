Caroline Polachek – “Breathless” (The Corrs Cover)

Since last year, former Chairlift singer Caroline Polachek has been performing a live cover of “Breathless,” the Grammy-nominated, “Mutt” Lange-produced 2000 hit from Irish pop-rockers the Corrs. Today Polachek has shared a studio recording of that cover. She’s done some excellent things with it, whisking the melodies into the futuristic avant-pop world of her debut album Pang. It’s a welcome addition to this era of her output.

No word on new Polachek originals yet, but in the spring, Polachek will release a collection of Pang remixes called Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection. Last week she previewed it with a whopping four tracks, including remixes by George Clanton and Toro y Moi (the latter featuring vocals by Deftones’ Chino Moreno). This “Breathless” cover is also included on the Pang remix album as a bonus track.

Check out the “Breathless” cover alongside the original below.

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection is out 3/1. Pre-order it here.