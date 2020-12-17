Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper, & Molly Sarlé – “America” (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

New Music December 17, 2020 11:38 AM By Peter Helman

Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper, & Molly Sarlé – “America” (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

New Music December 17, 2020 11:38 AM By Peter Helman

Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper, and Molly Sarlé have teamed up for a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “America,” originally recorded as a contribution to this fall’s benefit compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Vol. 2. “This song is a beautiful novella of a certain place in time that stirs our emotions,” Andrews explains. “While we were all at a writer’s retreat, we decided to sing harmony on it, to bring us closer together and reminisce over that free feeling of travel and love.” Listen below.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    2 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

    12 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    16 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest