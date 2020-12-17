Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper, & Molly Sarlé – “America” (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper, and Molly Sarlé have teamed up for a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “America,” originally recorded as a contribution to this fall’s benefit compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Vol. 2. “This song is a beautiful novella of a certain place in time that stirs our emotions,” Andrews explains. “While we were all at a writer’s retreat, we decided to sing harmony on it, to bring us closer together and reminisce over that free feeling of travel and love.” Listen below.