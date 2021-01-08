Viagra Boys arrived like a hurricane. In a moment that saw an increasing amount of “post-punk” or punk-adjacent bands coming out of Europe, the Swedish group was like a whole other beast: Sardonic and snarled lyrics, all manner of skronking and screeching saxophones, big slithering riffs, all of which turned into a complete storm of noise and pent-up chaos onstage. They were cacophonous, they were hilarious; they seemed just a bit “actually dangerous” compared to most rock bands today, yet simultaneously you couldn’t quite tell if the whole thing was one giant piss-take.

Then it turned out the band weren’t just a gleefully hedonistic experience, but also a group capable of surprising, explosive music and songs that gripped you by the throat. Their 2018 debut Street Worms had its fair share of filth-covered sonic breakdowns, but it also had stuff like “Sports.” That song seemed to sum up everything this band could be: Ironic and dry, but then legitimately infectious and maybe even cathartic. Along the way, Viagra Boys gave little glimpses into an actual human core. “Just Like You” was a brooding, corroded interpretation of synth-pop that mulled over real anxieties. In the early months of 2020, they released the Common Sense EP. It came with a title track that was oddly beautiful, a haunting and simmering haze through which frontman Sebastian Murphy asked all the hard questions about what he was doing with his life.

That set the stage for Welfare Jazz, Viagra Boys’ sophomore album. As you might expect, Welfare Jazz does not signify the band’s pivot to another genre (despite some of them already having roots in jazz), but it does offer a moniker that sums up their own little world. Welfare Jazz has a handful of those trademark Viagra Boys rockers, but it goes all over the place from there — to arid, sideways meditations like “Into The Sun,” fractured new wave in “Creatures,” even a disco beat and a John Prine cover. It’s in some ways more somber than what we’ve heard from this band before, and in other ways it’s as wild and frenetic and restless as they’ve ever been.

Welfare Jazz suggests a band that’s just getting started with their evolutions. But that took a bit of change in their personal lives, too. Murphy spends a lot of the album looking back on the person he used to be when he was addicted to speed; he spends the rest of the album imagining who he’d like to be instead. It’s one more paradox for Viagra Boys, the band whose name always made you think the whole thing might be a joke: No matter the self-destructive narratives and the frazzled punk party mood, this music also deals with some very real traumas. Welfare Jazz still has a lot of the band’s instinctive humor. It also depicts people coming to terms with their lives, and how they might save themselves.

Ahead of the album’s release, we caught up with Murphy, calling over Zoom from Stockholm. He walked us through each of the songs on Welfare Jazz, from its seemingly goofy interludes to compositions that catalogue the worst moments of his struggle with addiction. Now that you can hear the entire album for yourself, read along below to get the stories behind Welfare Jazz.

1. “Ain’t Nice”

This feels like some classic Viagra Boys. Why was this the one the band chose for the lead single and opener?

SEBASTIAN MURPHY: I think it ended up being the way because, as you said, it’s very classic Viagra Boys. I guess it’s kind of fan service to have it as the first track, and the rest of the album is like, “Fuck you.” [Laughs] But it had this sound to it and it had a lot of energy to it, I think it’s always nice to start off an album with a bit of energy.

I remember when the EP came out last year and the song “Common Sense” was this cloudier, more meditative thing, and it was implied this was a transition into a new era, one that might be a bit sonically different. How intentional was that? Like, were you avoiding the swagger-y rock songs?

MURPHY: The thing is, who knows, there could be more swagger-y rock. We’ve recorded a lot since Welfare Jazz as well. I think it’s more like we don’t have any plan to stick with something we’ve done previously. We don’t see any reason for that. I think as musicians most of us like testing out new shit and going forward musically. When I listen to music, as well, I like when albums from certain artists sound way different than the ones before. That’s always the goal as a band, play the shit we want to play and not fall into the same shit. Some bands can get away with it, but I don’t think we’re that kind of band.

The song also came with this very memorable video with you wreaking havoc on the street and then getting transported back in time. The story continues with the “Creatures” video. What was the inspiration here? Were they intended to link up with the themes of the album?

MURPHY: Not so much with the theme of the actual song, but maybe a bit more with the feeling of the song. The video came from this horrible nightmare I had where everyone was just so pissed off with me. Everyone in my life: My mom was really upset with me, my dad was upset, all my friends hated me, my girlfriend was crying. I walked down the street and people were throwing shit at me and calling me names. I wrote it down and I thought it would be a good idea for a music video. I don’t think when I want to do a video that it necessarily has to have anything to do with the lyrics of the song. But more the feeling.

The name of the song is “Ain’t Nice,” so I guess it was just this feeling like I’m just a shitty person. When I wrote the song, I just felt like a shitty person also. I wrote it when my ex-girlfriend kicked me out of her house and I had all this shit there. All these old electronics and shit. I filled entire cupboards with halfway-taken-apart record players and stereos and stuff like that. Because that’s how I spent the two years I was with her, in her kitchen soldering shit and taking apart electronics and taking speed and being an asshole. I didn’t feel like a very nice person after that, so that’s what that’s about.

I knew the song came from some heavier experiences, and you can hear this is in many other songs on the album. But when that happens in one of the more “fun” Viagra Boys songs, like the catchy rocker–

MURPHY: Yeah, the song is a bit more light-hearted, for sure.

Is it cathartic to address those kinds of experiences in that context, or is it more like you’re embracing some aspect of it in character?

MURPHY: I think it’s definitely more cathartic, in a way. But as you said, it’s kind of taking a character. When it comes down to it, I do see myself as a nice person. I wouldn’t take any pride in being an asshole, that’s for sure. I kind of write shit from how I’m feeling at the time, you know?

Do you actually have a collection of vintage calculators?

MURPHY: I have one. I had to throw a lot of this shit out because it was kind of a trigger for me to have it at the house. I still can’t walk by vintage electronics without like, “Ohhhh.” [Laughs] The calculator I have somewhere in a box actually. It’s this huge thing with a phosphorous display and it makes all these noises when you plug it in.

What was the attraction to vintage electronics?

MURPHY: I used to take speed every day and I was just really into schematics and building electronics, and taking apart electronics and trying to figure out how shit works. I thought I was some sort of genius. I thought I was an engineer. Mostly I was just killing time, I think.

2. “Cold Play”

This is a short instrumental and one of several segues on the album. What purpose do those serve for you?

MURPHY: It was actually originally an intro to “Toad.” It was just what Oskar [Carls] was playing before we started getting into the song and we kept it there and somewhere along the line someone decided to make it a separate track, and one of our producers wanted to call it “Cold Play.” To be honest, I don’t really know why, he just thought it was a good name.

I was going to ask if it was some kind of inside joke about Coldplay.

MURPHY: I think it is, but I don’t really get it. [Laughs] I think it’s mostly just funny that we have the words “Cold Play” on our record, because we’re pretty far away from Coldplay.

3. “Toad”

You can hear your country influence a bit more on this record, and with “Toad” it’s there lyrically and thematically. I didn’t know until recently that you were actually born in America. So was country music something you kinda grew up with?

MURPHY: Yeah, from my childhood, but even more now. Country is probably 75% of what I listen to. I always loved country music, and I always wanted to make country music, and that’s about as close as I get to making country music in Viagra Boys. The theme of the lyrics is kind of inspired by the way a lot of these country singers wrote songs that were just like, they’re not an asshole, they’re just a rambling man. I feel like country singers are so good at not placing the blame on themselves, just saying “This is the way I am!” [Laughs] Even a song by Tammy Wynette, “Stand By Your Man,” he’ll do a bunch of shit and you just have to stand by him anyway. There’s this weird irony in it, somehow. Especially from the outlaw country era. I just wanted to write a song a bit like that. The whole song in itself is kind of satire. The way I’m saying I don’t need any woman, any man, anybody, but obviously I do. But it’s also something I’ve felt at times: “Fuck this, I just want to hit the road.”

“Ain’t Nice” and “Toad” seem to come from a similar place, and it seems there’s a specific arc to the album beginning here and changing tone quite soon.

MURPHY: In the beginning it’s kind of this whole “Fuck it, I’m fucked up but whatever I’ll just keep going.” “I’m a rambling man and I’m always going to be like this.” Blah blah blah. Later in the album I think it’s a bit more, “OK, yeah, maybe this isn’t the best idea.” [Laughs]

4. “This Old Dog”

This is another segue, but a spoken one. There’s a lot of recurring dog imagery on the album. This song sows the seeds for “Secret Canine Agent” later on.

MURPHY: I don’t know if it’s possible to even hear the lyrics in the recording, but it’s kind of a little poem I wrote. It’s this idea that I got to a point where I felt judged even by dogs. I think it comes from some sort of paranoia, which also bleeds into “Secret Canine Agent,” like even dogs know what I’m up to. I guess when I was deep into my addiction, I had this idea that I knew what I was doing was wrong and it wasn’t going to work out, and I needed to fucking quit, but somehow I kept justifying it. I felt like some sort of doctor. “If I just do this much, then I’m still cool, as long as I get this much sleep and I still go to work.” Still, I always felt like someone knew what I was up to. A dog sitting there and staring at me and I’m looking at this dog like, “This motherfucker knows.”

Like a pet knowing better than a person.

MURPHY: Exactly. The whole recurring theme of dogs — I can’t really explain it, I just get these fixed ideas. It was actually a friend of mine, I showed him the record, and he was like “You talk about dogs in almost every song.” I think it’s a weird theme I have, I get stuck on four or five things. Shrimps, dogs, chickens. Rubber balls. But it comes from a love of dogs. I just love dogs.

5. “Into The Sun”

After these couple quick shots in the beginning it goes to “Into The Sun,” which I see as a big pivot on the album. It also brings me back to “Common Sense.” That was so explicitly about self-destruction and addiction, and “Into The Sun” feels like a similar reckoning.

MURPHY: It’s the same song as “Common Sense” in the way it’s like, “What the fuck have I been doing?” There’s a lot of regret in there. I wrote it at this time where I had realized what a fucking asshole I’d been to my ex-girlfriend and I still had hope she would realize that I realized that and maybe take me back. But at the same time I knew that wasn’t going to happen. I don’t want to talk about it too much because I’m gonna piss off my girlfriend that I have now. [Laughs]

Viagra Boys had this reputation for these very fun but apocalyptic, chaotic live shows. That’s the concoction of all these different players in the band, and the different backgrounds they come from. When you’re trying to grapple with some very heavy themes from your own life, or regrets, do you have to come to the band like, “This is where my head’s at, I need some of these types of songs.”

MURPHY: No, it’s completely my own world. Most of the time, they’ll be 60% done with the song before I even start recording lyrics to it. That kinda depends where we’re at. We recently did some recording and we were doing that together all at the same time. Some of the other guys don’t speak all that great of English so they don’t even know what it’s about until it’s done. So I think it’s more like I try to read the riff or the general feeling of the song, and that’s where the writing starts. But it’s nothing that the guys know too much about.

6. “Creatures”

I saw “Into The Sun” and “Creatures” as collectively the “Just Like You” of this album, the slightly prettier, emotional center.

MURPHY: “Creatures” is also about electronics, and stolen bikes and shit like that. It’s about this period of my life where I was just at my worst with speed. The only people I hung out with were other speed creatures, pretty much. All you do is talk about stuff you bought or found. “I’ll trade a stolen bike for this stereo” or whatever. It’s about people that have chosen a path to live like this. You’re at a crossroads: “I’m either going to quit and get my shit together, or I’m going to die doing this with the rest of these guys and we’re all just going to try to survive how we can as long as we get speed for the day.” It’s about that kind of lifestyle and how it felt. I say “I couldn’t breathe/ I was underwater,” and that’s basically what it felt like. Waking up every day and being like, “What the fuck am I doing?” but at the same time I woke up every morning and just took a fat line of speed. The rest of the day was all about electronics. It wasn’t about getting my shit together. It was just this life, being this speed goblin.

How long did that period last?

MURPHY: Maybe three or four years.

Was that during the first half of the band?

MURPHY: This was around the time the band started, that’s when I started getting really into that shit. I’ve been slowly weaned off of it for the past couple years and now I’m completely done. I’ve been clean for a while.

Congratulations on that.

MURPHY: Thank you.

Where does the album title come in with all of this? I originally read it as more of a social commentary. I know you guys have said you don’t write political songs…

MURPHY: I don’t write any political songs. If I sit down to write a song, I’m definitely not going to write about politics, but in our day and age everything is political in a way. If someone else perceives it as political, then I guess it is political. But I usually just try to tell stories from my own life. But Welfare Jazz, I don’t think the name really has any politics behind it. It came from a joke. I recorded vocals on a free jazz album. A lot of the free jazz musicians out here, my friend jokes and calls them “welfare jazz people” because they can’t get money from gigs, they just get money from the Swedish government. That’s the only way they’re going to get money, because no one wants to pay for a free jazz gig. He was like, “What are all these free jazz dudes going to say about having you on their album?” Because compared to them, I’m a fucking sellout. He said it in Swedish, and I thought it just translated into such a good album name with Welfare Jazz. It didn’t really have that much thought behind it besides the fact I thought it sounded cool.

7. “6 Shooter”

This is a longer instrumental. Are these the results of jams in the studio?

MURPHY: I think that was actually meant to be a song. I wrote some lyrics for it and they felt forced. I didn’t like my singing on it. I thought it was much better to do it as an instrumental. I feel like that song is classic Viagra Boys live. If you see us live, some of the songs that are five minutes on the record end up being 29 minutes live. I think it encapsulates what goes on at our shows, this churning train of sound that’s kind of a party. Other than that I don’t have too much to say about it since I’m not featured on it. [Laughs]