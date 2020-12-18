Stream Eminem’s New Album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B

New Music December 18, 2020 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Stream Eminem’s New Album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B

New Music December 18, 2020 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Eminem started off 2020 by surprise-releasing a new album, Music To Be Murdered By — seems like forever ago! — and he’s wrapping up the year by surprise-releasing a deluxe edition of that album, dubbed Side B, that features 16 new tracks from the rapper. It features guest spots from Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, Sly Pyper, MAJ, and White Gold.

Also this year, Em teamed up with Kid Cudi on a track and popped up on Big Sean’s Detroit showcase “Friday Night Cypher.” His The Marshall Mathers LP also turned 20 this year, as did “Stan.”

Listen to Music To Be Murdered By – Side B below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    2 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

    12 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    16 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest