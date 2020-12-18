Eminem started off 2020 by surprise-releasing a new album, Music To Be Murdered By — seems like forever ago! — and he’s wrapping up the year by surprise-releasing a deluxe edition of that album, dubbed Side B, that features 16 new tracks from the rapper. It features guest spots from Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, Sly Pyper, MAJ, and White Gold.

Also this year, Em teamed up with Kid Cudi on a track and popped up on Big Sean’s Detroit showcase “Friday Night Cypher.” His The Marshall Mathers LP also turned 20 this year, as did “Stan.”

Listen to Music To Be Murdered By – Side B below.