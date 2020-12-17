awakebutstillinbed – “leave”

San Jose Band To Watch awakebutstillinbed put out their debut album, what people call low self​-​esteem is really just seeing yourself the way that other people see you, back in 2018 and since then all we’ve heard from them is this 1975 cover that was released back in April. But today the project’s leader Shannon Taylor released a new song called “leave” for Chillwavve Records‘ 12 Days Of Chillmas singles series.

“leave” is a warm acoustic number that builds into a pitter-patter of drums as Taylor sings of alienation and disempowerment: “I’m far away mentally/ ‘Cus I don’t think they want to hear from me/ I want to be part of my family/ Instead I’m sitting here silently,” she sings in a particularly gutting bit. “I’m afraid to say anything/ ‘cus I don’t know if they care what I think/ I wanna be loved by somebody/ Instead I push them all away from me.”

Check it out below.