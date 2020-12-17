awakebutstillinbed – “leave”

New Music December 17, 2020 7:14 PM By James Rettig

awakebutstillinbed – “leave”

New Music December 17, 2020 7:14 PM By James Rettig

San Jose Band To Watch awakebutstillinbed put out their debut album, what people call low self​-​esteem is really just seeing yourself the way that other people see you, back in 2018 and since then all we’ve heard from them is this 1975 cover that was released back in April. But today the project’s leader Shannon Taylor released a new song called “leave” for Chillwavve Records‘ 12 Days Of Chillmas singles series.

“leave” is a warm acoustic number that builds into a pitter-patter of drums as Taylor sings of alienation and disempowerment: “I’m far away mentally/ ‘Cus I don’t think they want to hear from me/ I want to be part of my family/ Instead I’m sitting here silently,” she sings in a particularly gutting bit. “I’m afraid to say anything/ ‘cus I don’t know if they care what I think/ I wanna be loved by somebody/ Instead I push them all away from me.”

Check it out below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    2 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

    12 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    16 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest