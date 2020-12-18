Dean & Britta Team With Sonic Boom On A Trio Of Christmas Tracks

Earlier this year, Sonic Boom — aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember — released his first new full-length album in 30 years, All Things Being Equal. Today, he’s sharing a holiday track called “I Wish It Was Like Xmas Everyday (A Little Bit Deeper),” which is a reimagining of one of his album’s singles, “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper).” Kember recruited Galaxie 500/Luna members Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips — aka Dean & Britta — for this new version of the track. “I hope this can bring you some mid-winter warmth & hearthside vibes for the holiday period,” Kember said in a statement.

Meanwhile Dean & Britta have called upon Sonic Boom for some Christmas covers of their own. A newly recorded run through John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” is paired with “Little Altar Boy,” a track the duo and Kember recorded in 2017. The songs are for sale at a price of your choosing, benefitting The Sled. Dean & Britta will perform them in a ticketed livestream concert this Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6PM PT.

Hear all three songs below.