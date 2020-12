slowthai is releasing his sophomore album, TYRON, in February. He’s shared two songs that will appear on it so far, “Feel Away” and “nhs,” but today he’s back with a new single that isn’t on the already-released TYRON tracklist. Instead, this new song “Thoughts” comes on the occasion of slowthai’s 26th birthday, which is today. Check it out below.

“Thoughts” is out now via Method.