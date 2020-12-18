Grimes’ Miss Anthropocene feels like it came out a billion years ago, but it was actually released in February. And now, eight months later, as The Fader reports, she’s decided to change the album’s cover art to a painting that she commissioned from the artist Rupid Leejm. The artwork has already been swapped out on all streaming services, and Miss Anthropocene‘s deluxe edition features an edited version of the same image.

In an Instagram post from April, Grimes explained that the painting was originally intended to be the album’s cover art. “I polled a bunch of ppl and everyone said not to use it (??) but I wish I trusted my gut,” she wrote. “I fucking LOVE this painting. Maybe there’s a way to utilize it still.”