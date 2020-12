The highly anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out, and so is the first volume of its star-studded soundtrack. The second volume, out next week, contains a new Grimes song called “Delicate Weapon,” credited to Lizzy Wizzy, the character she voices in the game. A preview of the track emerged earlier this week, and now the whole thing has gone online seven days ahead of schedule. It sounds like a very good Grimes song to me; decide for yourself below.