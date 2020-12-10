Today, the long-anticipated and oft-delayed video game Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out there in the world. The game has a lovingly curated soundtrack that features some big names. We’ve already posted Run The Jewels’ contribution “No Save Point,” as well as a couple of tracks from Swedish punk heroes Refused. Next week, the second volume of the game’s soundtrack will be out. (The first volume is out tonight.) Today, we get to hear previews of a bunch of the tracks from the soundtrack, including the new one from Grimes.

A year ago, Grimes first mentioned that she’s actually in the game, playing a futuristic pop star named Lizzy Wizzy. The second volume of the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack features “Delicate Weapon,” a song credited to Grimes and Lizzy Wizzy. Based on the 30-second clip that’s now available, the track basically just sounds like a Grimes song — which makes sense, since Grimes fits the futuristic-fictional-pop-star image nicely.

The game’s developers have also shared short clips of other tracks from the soundtrack, including the SOPHIE/Shygirl collab “BM” and the Converge song “I Won’t Let You Go.” You can hear a clip of “Delicate Weapon” at the 30-second mark of the video below, which also has previews of Vol. 2 tracks from HEALTH and Rat Boy.

And here’s the preview of the other volume, the one that’s out tonight. It’s got the SOPHIE/Shygirl and Converge tracks, as well as joints from the Armed and Tomb Mold.

Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 2 is out 12/18. Vol. 1 is out tonight.