Refused – “Chippin’ In”

Cyberpunk 2077 is the highly anticipated new video game from CD Projekt Red, the Polish development studio behind the acclaimed Witcher series. It’ll feature actual movie star Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, the cybernetic-armed frontman of an in-universe “chrome rock” band called Samurai. And the music of Samurai will be provided by none other than legendary Swedish punk band Refused.

“I know for a fact there are a lot of fans of the band at the studio, including Piotr Adamczyk, one of the composers working on the game, who came to me with the idea for this collaboration,” says CD Projekt Red music director Marcin Przybyłowicz. “I’m very happy he did, because the massive riffs, powerful drums, and hard-hitting vocals the guys from Refused deliver as Samurai have blown me away.”

“Like us, Samurai is a group of rebels, albeit in a different time and place,” adds Refused’s Dennis Lyxzén. “Working together with CD Projekt Red, writing music and song lyrics for Cyberpunk’s chrome rock icon was fun, but also very different in the creative sense. It was an unexpected challenge that turned out to be right up our alley and really got us going. The songs turned out great and the game looks insane.”

Refused wrote and recorded an entire EP of Samurai’s “greatest hits” for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. One of those hits, “Chippin’ In,” soundtracked the conclusion of the trailer that played at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) last month. And today, as Metal Injection reports, Refused and CD Projekt Red have shared the full version of “Chippin’ In.” Listen and watch the trailer below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out 4/16/2020. “As for new Refused…who knows, maybe that is coming sooner than you think,” the band writes in a statement.