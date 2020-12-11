After years of development, numerous delays, and a continually mounting hype cycle, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out in the world. The massive open-world video game, the proper follow-up to CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed 2015 game The Witcher 3, was officially released yesterday, and a lot of people have a lot of feelings about it. Although the critical reception has been largely positive — if not as unanimously glowing as The Witcher 3‘s — players’ experiences have been marred by bugs and performance issues, particular on consoles. One thing that the game definitely does right, though, is the music.

Like the Grand Theft Auto series, Cyberpunk 2077 is packed full of radio stations and music, blaring from various speakers throughout the fictional Night City. The soundtrack features a whole lot of exclusive new music from real-world artists like SOPHIE and Shygirl, the Armed, Converge, and HEALTH, all of which is credited to fictional in-game pseudonyms like Clockwork Venus and Homeschool Dropouts.

We’ve already heard some of the game’s music, like Run The Jewels’ “No Save Point” and several tracks from Swedish punk heroes Refused. And now the entire first volume of the soundtrack, which also features Tomb Mold, Deafkids, and more, has been released. The second volume, out next week, has a new song from Grimes that you can preview here. Listen below.

Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack) is out now; Vol. 2 is out 12/18. Grimes, who also voices the pop star character Lizzy Wizzy in the game, has also shared a new companion mix for the game called This story is dedicated to all those cyberpunks who fight against injustice and corruption every day of their lives!. Listen to that here.