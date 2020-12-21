Darkside – “Liberty Bell”

Darkside, the duo of dance producer Nicolas Jaar and guitarist Dave Harrington, did now last long. The group released one EP, 2011’s self-titled affair, and one album, 2013’s Psychic. They played their final show six years ago. They’ve gone in separate directions. Harrington has made music with his Dave Harrington Group, and Jaar has continued to release thoughtful, soothing records under his own name. (This year alone, he’s released two albums, Cenizas and Telas.) But now Darkside have returned from the ether with a new single.

It turns out that Darkside have actually been back together since 2018, and they’ve been working on their second album, which will come out next spring. The album is called Spiral, and the duo finished work on it a year ago. Today, they’ve come out with “Liberty Bell,” their first new single since 2013.

“Liberty Bell” is an immersive, atmospheric work. Jaar sings meditatively, and his electronics swirl and build patiently, while Harrington’s guitars add texture and propulsion. It’s good to have these two back again. Listen to the track below.

Spiral is set for a spring release on Matador.