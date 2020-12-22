Watch St. Vincent Cover The Beatles And Hayley Williams Cover Massive Attack For The Ally Coalition Talent Show

Jack Antonoff’s annual Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert went virtual this year like so much else. And like so many of this year’s livestreamed events, it featured an abundance of noteworthy covers, as well as a few originals mixed in. The night began and ended with Antonoff performing solo acoustic from Brooklyn Bowl before throwing to artists around the country.

Sadly, some of the songs have yet to emerge online, including Spoon’s cover of Tom Petty’s “A Face In The Crowd,” Shamir doing Taylor Swift’s “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” Claud’s version of Belle And Sebastian’s “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying,” Blu DeTiger’s run through Talking Heads’ “Once In A Lifetime,” MUNA’s take on 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up,” the Chicks playing “Sleep At Night” with Antonoff on drums, and Antonoff’s old bandmate Andrew Dost covering the Beatles’ “Two Of Us” with Josh Davis. Sleater-Kinney’s cover of “Angst In My Pants” by Sparks is not online either, but there are some clips of that live in concert from before the pandemic. Similarly, we can’t find footage of Rufus Wainwright covering the Police’s “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” but there’s old footage of him doing that same song with Sting.

Here are the performances that have been archived online:

Hayley Williams doing Massive Attack’s “Teardrop”:

St. Vincent singing the Beatles’ “Martha My Dear”:

Aaron Dessner playing “Brycie,” a new Big Red Machine song about his brother and National bandmate Bryce:

Tierra Whack covering Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry”:

Brittany Howard doing PKA’s “Let Me Hear You (Say Yeah)”:

Clairo covering “Sunrise” by Norah Jones:

Lana Del Rey performing “Silent Night” (and her own recent single “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”):

Maggie Rogers playing “Blood Ballet” from her new archival collection:

Wallows mashing up Arctic Monkeys’ “505” and Clairo’s “Sofia”:

Antonoff playing “45” and “This Is Me Trying,” one of the recent Taylor Swift songs he worked on: