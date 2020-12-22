A new benefit album called Songs Of Solidarity is out today, benefitting UNITE HERE Local 26, a union representing food service and hospitality workers in the Boston/Providence area. It includes music from the likes of Anjimile, Downtown Boys, Sad13, NOVA ONE, Damon & Naomi, and La Neve, as well as a previously unreleased Krill song called “Becky.” As explained on Bandcamp, “100% of sales will go to UNITE HERE 26’s emergency fund to aid Boston/Providence area food service and hospitality workers who are struggling due to COVID-19. All tracks are by Boston and Providence area music workers who stand in solidarity with their fellow workers in the hospitality industry.”

Here’s the Krill song:

<a href="https://unitehere.bandcamp.com/album/songs-of-solidarity">Songs of Solidarity by Krill</a>

And here’s the full comp:

<a href="https://unitehere.bandcamp.com/album/songs-of-solidarity">Songs of Solidarity by UNITE HERE Local 26</a>

Buy Songs Of Solidarity here for $5.