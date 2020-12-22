Hear An Unreleased Krill Song Plus Music From Anjimile, Downtown Boys, & More On Benefit Comp Songs Of Solidarity
This year, three members of the intensely beloved Boston indie rock band Krill launched a new band called Knot. They released a very strong debut album, and singer-guitarist Jonah Furman told us all about it. Hopefully the project will yield more new music soon. In the meantime, how about some old music?
A new benefit album called Songs Of Solidarity is out today, benefitting UNITE HERE Local 26, a union representing food service and hospitality workers in the Boston/Providence area. It includes music from the likes of Anjimile, Downtown Boys, Sad13, NOVA ONE, Damon & Naomi, and La Neve, as well as a previously unreleased Krill song called “Becky.” As explained on Bandcamp, “100% of sales will go to UNITE HERE 26’s emergency fund to aid Boston/Providence area food service and hospitality workers who are struggling due to COVID-19. All tracks are by Boston and Providence area music workers who stand in solidarity with their fellow workers in the hospitality industry.”
Here’s the Krill song:
And here’s the full comp:
Buy Songs Of Solidarity here for $5.