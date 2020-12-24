Chicago rapper Lil Durk scored a big hit this year with his feature on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which is still floating around the upper bits of the Billboard Hot 100 after being released in August. Today, Lil Durk has released a new album called The Voice, his second new project of the year following Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, which came out in May and was re-released with additional tracks the month after that.

The Voice features a verse from the late King Von on “Still Trappin'”; Durk also pays tribute to him on “Backdoor,” which he put out earlier this week. There are also features from Young Thug, 6lack, and YNW Melly.

Stream it below.

The Voice is out now.