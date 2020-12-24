Watch Jenny Lewis & Bill Murray Cover Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray are good friends (not dating, as they’ve clarified many times) and they got together over the holidays to jam. On Wednesday night, Lewis shared a quick video of them playing together and covering a bit of Drake’s 2020 single “Laugh Now Cry Later.” If you ever wanted to hear what that song sounds like when given the moody emo treatment, well, here you go.

Lewis and Murray last performed opposite each other back in 2015 in Sofia Coppola’s Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas, which remains charming.

Check out the “Laugh Now Cry Later” vid below.