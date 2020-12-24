Watch Jenny Lewis & Bill Murray Cover Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later”

News December 24, 2020 12:36 PM By James Rettig

Watch Jenny Lewis & Bill Murray Cover Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later”

News December 24, 2020 12:36 PM By James Rettig

Jenny Lewis and Bill Murray are good friends (not dating, as they’ve clarified many times) and they got together over the holidays to jam. On Wednesday night, Lewis shared a quick video of them playing together and covering a bit of Drake’s 2020 single “Laugh Now Cry Later.” If you ever wanted to hear what that song sounds like when given the moody emo treatment, well, here you go.

Lewis and Murray last performed opposite each other back in 2015 in Sofia Coppola’s Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas, which remains charming.

Check out the “Laugh Now Cry Later” vid below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Genesis’ “Invisible Touch”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer”

    2 days ago

    Eve 6 Guy Is Spilling The ’90s Alt-Rock Tea On Twitter

    3 days ago

    Darkside – “Liberty Bell”

    3 days ago

    Nickelback Embrace Their Dank Memes In Google Photos Commercial

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest