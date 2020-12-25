Last week, awakebutstillinbed released their first new track since the Band To Watch put out their debut album back in 2018. Turns out that “leave” — which originally came out as part of a Christmas-themed singles series — was just a pre-cursor to a new 3-song EP that’s now out on Christmas Day.

The San Jose band’s latest release is called stay who you are; the new tracks are “beauty,” a fleshed-out scorcher, and “mirror,” a sparse and largely acoustic number. The project is described as a “collection of songs written & recorded during the covid-19 pandemic that don’t fit on any of our other upcoming releases.” Check them all out below.

<a href="https://awakebutstillinbed.bandcamp.com/album/stay-who-you-are">stay who you are by awakebutstillinbed</a>

stay who you are is out now.