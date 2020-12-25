Stream awakebutstillinbed’s New stay who you are EP
Last week, awakebutstillinbed released their first new track since the Band To Watch put out their debut album back in 2018. Turns out that “leave” — which originally came out as part of a Christmas-themed singles series — was just a pre-cursor to a new 3-song EP that’s now out on Christmas Day.
The San Jose band’s latest release is called stay who you are; the new tracks are “beauty,” a fleshed-out scorcher, and “mirror,” a sparse and largely acoustic number. The project is described as a “collection of songs written & recorded during the covid-19 pandemic that don’t fit on any of our other upcoming releases.” Check them all out below.
stay who you are is out now.