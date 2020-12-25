Big Cheese – “DISCROWN”

This year, Big Cheese — one of the best new bands of 2020 — released their debut album, Punishment Park, one of the best hardcore albums of 2020. Today, the London band has put out a new one-off single called “DISCROWN,” a stomper in which Razor Hardwick takes aim at economic disparity. “Another day, another victim at the hands of crooks/ Not a single tear shed when the whole tower shook,” he howls. “Why do we still pretend that they’re anything like us?/ Failed and left for dead and they’ll never be fussed.” Listen below.

<a href="https://bigcheesehc.bandcamp.com/track/discrown">DISCROWN by Big Cheese</a>