Big Cheese – “DISCROWN”

New Music December 25, 2020 1:34 PM By James Rettig

This year, Big Cheese — one of the best new bands of 2020 — released their debut album, Punishment Park, one of the best hardcore albums of 2020. Today, the London band has put out a new one-off single called “DISCROWN,” a stomper in which Razor Hardwick takes aim at economic disparity. “Another day, another victim at the hands of crooks/ Not a single tear shed when the whole tower shook,” he howls. “Why do we still pretend that they’re anything like us?/ Failed and left for dead and they’ll never be fussed.” Listen below.

