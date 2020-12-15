The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2020

I had a new year’s resolution for 2020. For too long, I’d just been checking in on hardcore from the sidelines, subscribing to a bunch of Bandcamp feeds and going to the occasional house show. In 2020, I was gong to stop fucking around and dive all the way in. Richmond, one of the genre’s capitals, is just an hour from me, and every halfway-important band in hardcore stops through there. I was going to get over my laziness and my hesitance to DM strangers for directions to the shows. To make sure I would follow through on this, I was going to start up a monthly hardcore column.

For a couple of months, it worked great. I saw Integrity in a warehouse. I saw Restraining Order in a living room. I saw Nosebleed in a basement. Those shows were fun and physical and exciting. Being there made me feel like I was in a community, something that I haven’t felt at most other shows in recent years. I took a headbutt to the eye, a pair of glasses got bent up into some weird shape, and someone asked me what being 40 is like, and I was happy about all of this. Then the pandemic hit, the shows stopped, and my new year’s resolution was fucked.

More than virtually every other genre of music, hardcore depends on the live experience. Part of it is that the music sounds better when bodies are flying all around you, and part of it is that the music comes from a specific culture. You can’t participate in that culture in your house, unless your house is also a place where shows happen. And yet hardcore has continued on in the no-shows era, and a whole lot of great music has come out. Bands have figured out ways to make their music feel fresh and raw and exciting even without any possibility of this music existing within its proper context anytime soon.

I had a harder time putting this list together than I have for the past two years, though that’s not because hardcore was better in 2020 than in 2019 or 2018. I was just paying more attention. The albums on this list are pretty much limited to hardcore and its associated subgenres, and that meant filtering out a lot of hardcore-adjacent stuff that I really loved, including the new albums from Touché Amoré, Chubby And The Gang, Envy, Spice, Narrow Head, Nothing, Blood From The Soul, and even Coriky.

Also, EPs matter at least as much as LPs in hardcore. There might’ve been even more great EPs than full-lengths in the genre this year: Mindforce, Soul Glo, Initiate, Militarie Gun, Mutually Assured Destruction, Primitive Blast, Buggin Out, Zulu, Sunami, Pummel, End It, Pillars Of Ivory. But I’m a rock critic, which means that I put way too much emphasis on albums. I can’t help myself. So this list is albums only.

This is an entirely personal and subjective list, and it’s one made by someone who isn’t a full participant in the hardcore culture, so please don’t mistake it for anything definitive. But if you like what you hear on this one, I encourage you to check out the new records from bands like Infant Island, Sharptooth, Code Orange, Year Of The Knife, Entry, Terminal Nation, End, Three Knee Deep, FAIM, and Ecostrike, all of whom are doing cool things with hardcore.