Back in 2015, Aero Flynn released their self-titled debut album, which came with a seal of approval from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Today, the band — which is fronted by Josh Scott — has released their sophomore album, Madeline, which was written, recorded, and produced with Vernon and his crew of Midwest boys including Brad Cook, BJ Burton, Rob Moose, and many more.

“This album has been years in the making in a community under Josh,” Vernon wrote when he tweeted about the project, as Pitchfork points out. “We all care about the album, these songs , and this project a lot. This album fucking fucks. check it out.”

In other recent Vernon news, Bon Iver’s “iMi” is sampled on “ F33l Lik3 Dyin,” a track from Playboi Carti’s new album Whole Lotta Red.

Listen to Madeline below.

