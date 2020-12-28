Vinyl Just Had Its Best Sales Week Ever

The music business is doing great, everyone! Everyone’s running out and buying records! In fact, Billboard reports that vinyl records reached a historic high last week. In the week ending on Christmas Eve, Americans bought 1.842 million vinyl records — the most of all time! Or, at least, the most since Soundscan started tracking music sales in 1991! (Presumably, people were buying a whole lot more than 1.842 million vinyl records per week when vinyl was still the dominant music format.)

Before last week, the highest Soundscan-tracked week for vinyl sales was the week of Record Store Day 2019, when Americans bought 673,000 vinyl records. According to Billboard, Americans bought more vinyl records than CDs — only the fourth time that’s happened since 1991.

The week’s biggest-selling vinyl record was Paul McCartney’s McCartney III, which sold 32,000 vinyl copies. That would imply that a whole lot of people bought copies of McCartney III as last-minute Christmas presents for loved ones.

Let’s keep this going! Let’s buy 1.843 million vinyl records this week!