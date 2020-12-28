Here’s Kevin Bacon Covering Radiohead’s “Creep” For His Goats

News December 28, 2020 9:36 PM By Tom Breihan

Here’s Kevin Bacon Covering Radiohead’s “Creep” For His Goats

News December 28, 2020 9:36 PM By Tom Breihan

Anytime you run a year-end list before December 31, you run the risk of something coming along and making that list obsolete. The moment after you publish your best-albums list, someone comes along and announces a surprise record, and you feel like an asshole. It’s just a thing that happens. When we published our list of 2020’s best quarantine Radiohead covers earlier this month, for instance, we did not know that we would have to contend with the possibility of Kevin Bacon, on December 28, singing “Creep” while surrounded by goats. It just didn’t enter our minds. We should’ve known.

In a video posted on Instagram this afternoon, the Bacon Brothers frontman and occasional actor Kevin Bacon says, “Well, the goats wanted me to play this. I don’t really think it’s appropriate.” He then proceeds to sing a perfectly serviceable solo-acoustic version of “Creep,” the 1992 song that threatened to turn Radiohead into a one-hit wonder, while a baby goat chews on his sleeve. It rules. Watch it below.

Tom Breihan Administrator

