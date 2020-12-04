This Year’s Quarantine Radiohead Covers, Ranked

We all had to find ways to fill the time in 2020. Most of this year could not travel; we could not see friends and family we were used to seeing. Some of us experienced real-deal long periods of lockdown, while watching the rest of the country piss away that progress. As difficult as the last several years have been, 2020 brought us new levels of anxiety, fear, and anger. You have to combat that somehow.

Maybe you found solace in the new music that came out and, somehow, contextualized the unprecedented experience of 2020 even if that music was written before the pandemic. Maybe you took up new hobbies, baking bread or replacing our isolated real life with the wholesome facsimile of Animal Crossing. Maybe you turned to art that has helped you through troubled times before. Maybe, like a lot of artists, you listened to some Radiohead.

There are other reasons Radiohead could’ve been on the collective mind this year. Their groundbreaking flashpoint classic Kid A turned 20, and more and more it feels like we are living in the late-capitalist digital-era hellscape that album depicted. Maybe refrains like “I’m not here/ This isn’t happening” felt more relatable than ever in 2020. Or perhaps, four years since the band’s last album, the late-career high point A Moon Shaped Pool, it was time to revisit their work a bit in hopes that something new was on the distant horizon.

Whatever it was, Radiohead was in the air in 2020. As musicians found themselves stuck at home, working on something to keep themselves busy or embarking on livestream series to maintain some kind of contact with fans, they also sprinkled in all kinds of covers. Something special for strange times. Whether it was someone at home on a guitar or an album that happened to come out in 2020 (or, in the case of Car Seat Headrest’s “Scatterbrain,” a contribution to our fundraising compilation Save Stereogum), there was an unusually prevalent amount of Radiohead covers this year. We collected them here, ranking them from the unfortunate to the transcendent.