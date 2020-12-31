Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “We’re Gonna Get There In The End (Demo)”

In any given year, the Gallagher brothers are never too far off the radar. Throughout the pandemic, Liam has kept his amusing Twitter shtick going while continuing to campaign for an Oasis reunion. Noel has popped up plenty, too. Back before COVID rearranged our expectations for 2020, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds were rolling out their new EP Blue Moon Rising. Otherwise, Noel filled some lockdown time by digging up an old Oasis demo, and he marked the 25th anniversary of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? by admitting he has no clue what “Champagne Supernova” is about.

Chances are Noel wrote a bit during this year, and indeed we are getting a new Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds track to close out 2020. He stipulates that it’s a demo, but it sounds pretty complete. It’s called “We’re Gonna Get There In The End” and it comes with a video of empty streets. Given Gallagher’s documented anti-mask stance, you might be forgiven for thinking this could be his version of an old man anti-lockdown commentary alongside the likes of Eric Clapton and Van Morrison. Instead, “We’re Gonna Get There In The End” has a bit of that capacious brand of meaning/hope that’s run through so many of Gallagher’s iconic songs, and it’s certainly influenced by the traumas of this year. Here’s what he had to say about it:

Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year. Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn’t get much worse could they?!) Anyway I’ve been writing and noodling recently and I’ve made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good … the lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I’d like to share it with you. The song is called “We’re Gonna Get There In The End.” Hope your hangovers aren’t too horrific.

Hopefully we’ll catch up soon. PS. IT’S ONLY A DEMO. ONWARDS.

Check it out below.