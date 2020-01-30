Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Blue Moon Rising”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are continuing their string of recent EPs with the upcoming Blue Moon Rising, which will feature three original tracks alongside two remixes. We’ve already heard one of those originals, the very-much-not-a-Portishead-cover “Wandering Star,” and now we’re hearing the EP’s title track.

“How it manages to combine the influences of Metallica, the Jesters Of Malice, Mantovani, Robinson Crusoe as well as Bob Marley AND The Wailers is literally beyond me,” Gallagher says in a statement. “Oh, and it’s not about City by the way.”

The song comes with a stylish music video video directed by Dan Cadan and Scully and starring actors Jack O’Connell and actress/model Gala Gordon. Watch and listen to “Blue Moon Rising” below.

The Blue Moon Rising EP is out 3/6. Pre-order it here.