Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Wandering Star”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced their third new EP of the year following Black Star Dancing in June and This Is The Place in September. Like the others, Blue Moon Rising will feature three original tracks plus two remixes.

Today, Gallagher is sharing “Wandering Star,” a single from the EP. “It was written in Abbey Road last November on the same day I wrote ‘Black Star Dancing,'” he explains. “It’s that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it. It’s already a live standard and we haven’t even played it yet.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue Moon Rising”

02 “Wandering Star”

03 “Come On Outside”

04 “Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision)”

05 “Blue Moon Rising (7” Mix)”

The Blue Moon Rising EP is out 3/6. Pre-order it here.