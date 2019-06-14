Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Sail On”

The Gallagher boys are both releasing new music this month: Liam put out a new song, “Shockwave,” last week, and has a new album on the way, and Noel has a new EP with his High Flying Birds that’s out today. Still no Oasis reunion, though the back-and-forth is never-ending.

We’ve heard two songs from the new Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds EP: its title track and “Rattling Rose,” and today we get to hear its third and final original, “Sail On.” (The EP also contains two different versions of “Black Star Dancing.”) Listen to it below.

The Black Star Dancing EP is out now.