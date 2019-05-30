Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Rattling Rose”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will release their The Black Star Dancing EP next month. The five-track EP follows their 2017 album Who Built The Moon?. We heard the title track earlier this month, and today they share “Rattling Rose.”

“Rattling Rose” is modestly poppy and comes with a retro lyric video. The Black Star Dancing will feature one more new song and two remixes, as well. Noel Gallagher formed his High Flying Birds project in 2010, a year after Oasis disbanded. Listen to “Rattling Rose” below.

The Black Star Dancing EP is out 6/14, and you can pre-order it here.