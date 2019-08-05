Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “This Is The Place”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds already gave us one EP this year, June’s Black Star Dancing. Now, with Gallagher’s tour alongside Smashing Pumpkins launching this week, his band has announced another new EP called This Is The Place.

Like Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place contains three new original tracks plus two remixes. According to a press release, the new songs are “completely disparate sonically” but “each feature soaring female backing vocals and all have a nod to different iterations of psych.” Today Gallagher is sharing the title track, which is also the first song on the EP.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Is The Place”

02 “A Dream Is All I Need To Get By”

03 “Evil Flower”

04 “This Is The Place (Dense & Pika Remix)”

05 “Evil Flower (The Reflex Revision)”

This Is The Place is out 9/27 via Sour Mash Records/Universal. Pre-order it here.