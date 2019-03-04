Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Tour

Two of the best interviews in rock are heading out on tour together. Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a few weeks of summer dates, meaning Gallagher and Billy Corgan — who, besides their shared loquacious tendencies, have also penned more than a few classics between them — will share the stage in 16 North American cities this August.
The tour begins 8/8 in Camden, NJ and wraps up 8/31 in Mountain View, CA. AFI, whose Davey Havok recently guested at some Smashing Pumpkins shows, has been tapped to open the run. All shows except the Los Angeles engagement go on sale this Friday, 3/8.
Check out the dates below, and get tickets here. And if you’re wondering what I mean about these guys giving good quotes, check out our Corgan interviews from 2012 and 2014 and our chats with Gallagher from 2015 and 2017.
08/08 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/09 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/10 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/August 13 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/14 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/15 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/17 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/19 Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/20 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
08/21 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/23 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/25 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
08/28 San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/31 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre