Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Tour

Two of the best interviews in rock are heading out on tour together. Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a few weeks of summer dates, meaning Gallagher and Billy Corgan — who, besides their shared loquacious tendencies, have also penned more than a few classics between them — will share the stage in 16 North American cities this August.

The tour begins 8/8 in Camden, NJ and wraps up 8/31 in Mountain View, CA. AFI, whose Davey Havok recently guested at some Smashing Pumpkins shows, has been tapped to open the run. All shows except the Los Angeles engagement go on sale this Friday, 3/8.

Check out the dates below, and get tickets here. And if you’re wondering what I mean about these guys giving good quotes, check out our Corgan interviews from 2012 and 2014 and our chats with Gallagher from 2015 and 2017.

08/08 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/09 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/10 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/August 13 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/14 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/15 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/17 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/19 Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/20 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

08/21 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/23 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/25 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/28 San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/31 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre